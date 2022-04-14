Sharjah Airport has taken an initiative to provide iftar meals to all the travellers at the airport during the holy month of Ramadan.

This initiative aims at nurturing the spirit of solidarity and community during the holy month and bring joy to everyone traveling through Sharjah Airport by supporting them and facilitating their travel procedures in any way possible.

Through this initiative, the airport is representing and consolidating the Emirati society’s deeply rooted values and customs.

