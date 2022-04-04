The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in cooperation with public and private sector institutions, launched the 32nd Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which features massive emirate-wide events and activities.

It also includes special deals and valuable prizes offered by the largest stores of the most renowned global brands, laying the groundwork for the Emirate of Sharjah's retail sector to thrive in the coming days.

This year's edition is packed with several cultural, religious, and recreational events suitable for the entire family, with a special focus on Emirati heritage, customs, and traditions during the holy month of Ramadan.

Discounts up to 75%

A large number of shopping centres and retail outlets are said to participate in the 33-day event, offering discounts of up to 75% on a variety of products and brands.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, said: "The launch of the 32nd Sharjah Ramadan Festival clearly reflects Sharjah's status as a favoured global tourism and shopping destination. With that in mind, the SCCI works hard to enrich the festival with new activities to maintain the emirate's leading position in the festivals and events industry, thanks to the vision and support of its wise leadership."

Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector, SCCI, said: "Sharjah Ramadan Festival has become one of the major shopping events in Sharjah, due to its contribution to the economic movement in the emirate, as well as its role in supporting the business community and encouraging entrepreneurs to enter the markets and showcase their products. This is in addition to religious, cultural and social activities appropriate for the holy month of Ramadan."

Focusing on quality and diversity

Providing information about the 32nd Sharjah Ramadan Festival, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, General Coordinator of the festival, said: "This year’s edition is focusing on the quality and diversity of events to further the retail and other related sectors. It is also stuffed with activities and events suitable for all family members."

Al Jarwan also expressed his hope that the festival would see remarkable interaction and turnout from all segments of society.

