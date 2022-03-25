RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on all Muslims to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan next Friday (Shaban 29 corresponding to April 1).



In its request to all Muslims living in the country, the Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

They can also report to the local authority in the area where the crescent was sighted for facilitating the recording of testimony in the court.

