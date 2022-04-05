RIYADH- The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance completed a project to furnish the mosque at King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Islamic Cultural Center in Sarajevo, the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The mosque with an area of more than 5,000 square meters is one of the biggest civil projects in the Balkans.



Religious Attache at the Saudi Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina Amer bin Banwan Al-Onzi stressed that this project was part of the care and interest of the wise leadership to provide mosques with their needs, especially mosques attached to Islamic centers across the world, which are visited by thousands of worshippers and represent a global Islamic front in minority countries.



He noted that the project covered the entire mosque and its facilities with a fancy type of carpet that can resist fire and decay. The carpet was made of fancy wool.



Al-Onzi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Minister Dr. Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh who supervises and follows up on work in the center and this project, as per the directives of Saudi Arabia’s wise leadership that attaches special attention to mosques.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).