Some 114 inmates of different nationalities at Fujiarah's correctional institutions will be released on the advent of Ramadan under orders from H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

The pardon was given to the prisoners who proved good character and conduct. They will enjoy spending the holy month of Ramdan and Eid El Fitr with their families.

Major General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Fujairah Police commander-in-chief, expressed gratitude to Sheikh Hamad for the generous gesture.



