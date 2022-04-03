His Majesty King Hamad has congratulated citizens and the expatriate communities in Bahrain on Ramadan.

He hosted an iftar banquet at Al Safriya Palace, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The banquet was also attended by senior members of the Royal Family, who congratulated the King on the advent of the holy month, wishing him good health, happiness and long life and the kingdom and its people further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.

The King exchanged congratulations with the participants and thanked them for their noble feelings and sincere wishes.

He also exchanged Ramadan greetings with leaders of Gulf, Arab and Islamic countries, and wished their countries further progress and prosperity.

