Right Health, the UAE’s fastest growing healthcare began the holy month of Ramadan with Iftar meal distribution in the labour camp areas of Sonapur, Jurf, DIP and Jebel Ali in the UAE. Over 2000 meals were distributed before the evening prayers. With the belief that the true essence of living is in the act of togetherness and giving, Right Health team envisions to serve beyond healthcare services.

Right Health teamed with Food ATM, a Guinness World Record achiever, and an organisation associated with the UN offering affordable meals to blue collar workers in the UAE. Vikas Katoch, COO, Right Health, said: “We welcome all nationalities in our healthcare facilities and have a diverse team of doctors, nurses and support staff. The reason why we chose Food ATM, is that they have the same principle. We are here to offer quality healthcare to everyone. In this holy month of Ramadan, for people away from home, we wish to extend our support to bring a feeling of togetherness.”

With a promise to offer quality healthcare to all the working class people, Right Health is accessible and welcomes everyone looking for affordable healthcare services.

Right Health has experienced specialists varying from obstetrician gynecology, urology, ophthalmology, ENT, general surgery, orthopedic, pediatric, dental and physiotherapy offering integrated patient care. Right Health is spread across the UAE with 60 plus facilities providing primary and specialist care, pharmacy and diagnostic services.

