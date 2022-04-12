The Royal Humanitarian Foundation has launched an initiative to distribute 350 iftar meals daily during Ramadan.

Fifteen widows and girls registered with the foundation will cook the daily meals at the ‘Nitaj Khair Al Bahrain’ kitchen , said charity and humanitarian programmes chief Heba Ibrahim.

Two hundred iftar meals were distributed at the Islamic Al Fateh Mosque, 100 went to needy families and 50 meals were distributed in streets.

The kitchen, the first of its kind in the Gulf, aims to train widows and girls in culinary basics and food safety under the supervision of prominent cooks.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).