A total of 18 cultural and social activities were implemented in Aqaba during the first week of Ramadan, as part of the Ramadinyat programme.

The Ramadinyat programme, which starts at 10pm, following Taraweeh (special Ramadan prayer), aims to revive traditions associated with Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and charity, for the households, young people and children, after being halted for two years due to the pandemic, head of Aqaba Culture Department Tare Bodour said on Saturday.

In Ajloun, various activities have attracted more than10,000 visitors during the first week. A total of 3,000 citizens attended the events in Tafileh, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The event will last for the whole of Ramadan, in cooperation with All Jordan Youth Association and departments of culture, awqaf, social development, tourism, and youth, Tafileh Governor Mohammed Abu Jamous said.

