Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday set the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan to extend from 10am to 3pm.

The official working hours shall be adhered to in all ministries, official departments, institutions, public entities, universities, municipalities, joint services councils, the Greater Amman Municipality, and government-owned companies, as of the first of Ramadan, from 10 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon.

The decision excludes employees whose nature of work requires otherwise, leaving their working hours to be arranged by their department heads.

Khasawneh stressed the need to preserve the sanctity of the holy month, and to be considerate with the feelings of those who are fasting.

