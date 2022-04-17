Private sector establishments in the Sultanate of Oman have been urged to issue the salaries of their employees for this month not later than April 21, 2022.

This has been directed by the Ministry of Labour in regards to Eid Al Fitr that is likely to fall in the first week of May.

According to the circular no. 4/2022 issued by the Ministry, it said: “Private sector establishments subject to the provisions of the Labour Law promulgated by Royal Decree no. 35/2003 are urged to disburse salaries of their employees for the month of April 2022, no later than Thursday, April 21, 2022, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.”

