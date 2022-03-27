The official working hours for the month of Ramadan in the Sultanate of Oman have been announced.

"Official working hours in the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1443 AH for employees in units of the state’s administrative apparatus and other legal persons will be from 9 am until 2 pm," Oman News Agency (ONA), said in a statement.

"It was also decided to reduce the working hours for Muslim workers in private sector establishments to 6 hours per day at a rate of 30 hours per week,” the statement added.

