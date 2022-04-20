SHARJAH - The activities and events of the 'Ramadan Nights 2022' exhibition continue to proceed, as thousands of visitors rush to the venue to visit the spectacular shopping, entertainment, culinary, and cultural destination, which will run for 15 days during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Ramadan Nights is the ideal destination for visitors to enjoy their Ramadan evenings and take advantage of the huge discounts offered by leading local and international brands, with a variety of activities including cultural, heritage, religious, and health awareness programmes, delicious local, Arab, and international cuisine at Iftar Corner, charitable and donation initiatives, and a gaming arena with a host of fun activities.

The Heritage Village's activities continue with a diverse range of heritage programmes, such as folk art shows and cultural competitions. The village also offers delicious Ramadan dishes and drinks, as well as traditional clothing, incense, and handicrafts.

The mobile museum allows visitors to learn about folk medicine, ancient coins, and fishing tools.

Ramadan Nights is one of the biggest shopping exhibitions in the region and part of the larger Sharjah Ramadan Festival, showcasing over 200 leading retailers and 25 international brands, offering massive discounts of up to 75 percent on a wide range of products.

The exhibition, organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), opens its doors to visitors from 17:00 until 1:00 throughout the Holy Month.