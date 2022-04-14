The UAE Food Bank announced the launch of the 1 Million Meals Saved Meals Campaign, which aims to offer food to those in need, joining the efforts of the 1 Billion Meals campaign.

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, said: “The UAE Food Bank is only one of many humanitarian initiatives by Sheikh Mohammed, and its role is to highlight the value and blessings of food,” she added

This Ramadan’s campaign is part of the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by Sheikh Mohammed

“Since its establishment, the UAE Food Bank aided more than 37 billion beneficiary locally and globally, and we aim to continue expanding its operations,” she added

The campaign will provide meals comprised of unused food during Ramadan, at a rate of 33,000 meals per day, in cooperation with approximately 200 strategic partners from hotels, food establishments, supermarkets, vegetable and fruit markets, central kitchens and charities in the country.

More than 55 hotels, 65 food institutions, 35 mega retailers and fruits and vegetables markets, 13 charity foundations, and 10 central kitchens will support the campaign. In addition, there will be 150 volunteers supporting the operations.

The campaign also provides innovative solution to convert food waste that is not fit for consumption, after sorting it, into organic fertilizer and biofuel from excess cooking oil, in cooperation with the start-up company Reloop.

“We are cooperating with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to achieve the humanitarian goals of the 1 Billion Meals initiative by providing food support to the needy and the vulnerable. We are also organising, under the 1 Million Saved Meals Campaign, four sub-initiatives that aim to contribute to achieving food security,” informed Eng. Dawood Al Hajri, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank and Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

