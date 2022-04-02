His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated the people of the UAE and all Arabic and Muslim countries on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The UAE announced the beginning of Ramadan after the crescent moon was sighted on Friday evening, making Saturday, April 2 the first day of the holy month.

Taking to Twitter, the UAE Vice-President said: "May God bless us with security and faith. God made it a month of goodness and blessing for the world and all Muslims.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also expressed joy on the advent of the holy month, as he greeted the people of the Emirates, and around the world.

“We solemnly pray that God continues to bestow his blessings and mercy on our beloved country and people everywhere,” the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince tweeted.

