As we continue to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan by fasting, meeting loved ones, and doing our bit towards charity. Here’s a quick round-up of what you can bring to your table, gift to one of yours, spoil yourself for Eid, contribute towards a cause and more. The focus is on the designs, and the artists vouch for it, from traditional patterns to diamond-dotted details, we play shop.

Nostalgia by Emirati artist Mariam Abbas

Think of a limited-edition line of party supplies including paper cups, plates and napkins, featuring Emirati artist Mariam Abbas’s beautifully hand-drawn designs influenced by the elaborate details of Arabian carpets and soft earthy tones of the desert. BoxFetti, an innovative online party store, has partnered with Mariam for this exclusive, eco-friendly Ramadan and Eid collection, which is subtle and elegant and incorporates neutral shades, Arabic references and hints of modern calligraphy. Renowned for her incredibly intricate drawings, Mariam’s sketches and miniature art focuses on Arabic culture and surroundings and has not only been featured on Instagram’s official account but she was also commissioned to create stuff by clients including Etihad Airways and KitKat Arabia. “Traditionally, the rug was where the family gathered in a home. In modern times, however, that’s no longer the case. For this collection, I drew inspiration from that very rug, to evoke a sense of nostalgia,” said Mariam.

Diamonds for the modest trendsetter by global artisans

The dictionary meaning of diamanté (French) states it as a sparkling decoration (as of sequins) or material decorated with this. It can mean a gown trimmed with diamanté, a clutch adorned with it or even shoes. NICOLI, a Dubai-based luxury brand, which works with artisan factories across the globe, has released their Ramadan and Eid collection for the modest trendsetter, who fancies the diamanté embellished designs. It features an array of beautifully handcrafted collections of shoes, from classic vintage heels to statement pieces. “With the diamanté aspect, each pair of shoe and bag have been intricately embellished with the highest quality of crystals, which not only showcases our modern craftsmanship but also exudes luxury and Arabian elegance. The same attention to detail has been nurtured in the handbags and clutches,” said Khurram Rafique, Director, NICOLI.

Hearts for charity by LA-based artist James Goldcrown

Artist James Goldcrown’s heart-shaped patterns have been imprinted on 8,000 sustainably made recyclable tote bags. They are available for purchase across Chalhoub Group’s network of online and offline brand stores in the UAE. All proceeds from the sale of the bags, as part of Chalhoub Group’s sustainability campaign titled ‘Creating Impact, with Love’, will support Dubai Cares’ global initiative, RewirEd Global Declaration on Connectivity for Education. Further, the Group has collaborated with a UAE-based company, Save The Planet, to produce environmentally friendly JuCo bags using a mixture of jute yarn and cotton fibres. “Being able to support the campaign is exciting. I hope my artwork brings a lot of joy and inspiration to the wearers of this bag. Knowing that all proceeds raised will go towards charity reflects the generosity and spirit of the UAE to support the union of giving, art, and fashion,” said James.

Arabic arts, calligraffiti and typography by home-grown concepts

Crate and Barrel’s Ramadan Capsule Collection includes placemats to celestial serveware and lanterns to candles. Featured in the assortment are a bunch of home-grown brands. Stunning espresso cups and Turkish tea glasses from Silsal have been inspired by traditional Arabic arts, beautifully packaged in the brand’s signature gift box to make the perfect present for loved ones. Kashida’s Metamorphoses collection embodies fluid forms inspired by marble whilst its metallic calligraffiti pieces are an elegant addition to any tablescape. Plus, typographic designs from Racha Elabbas Studio feature blessings and optical illusions to encourage a new perspective during the Holy Month.

Black-and-white Eid Al Fitr greetings

Just in time for Eid Al Fitr, Amazon.ae announced a collaboration with young local Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi, who has created two special edition black-and-white artworks, designed exclusively for Amazon’s electronic Eid Gift Cards collection. Abdulla describes his work from an autistic artist’s point of view, explaining how he views and interprets the world in a unique way. He considers autism to be an advantage, giving him a non-conventional outlook on life, which he enjoys translating through his art. He hopes to bring happiness to all, through his contribution.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).