While the holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2, in almost all Gulf countries, Oman will be the only GGC nation to mark the first day of Ramadan on Sunday, April 3.

On Friday evening, authorities in Saudi Arabia announced that the crescent moon had been spotted from several locations across the Kingdom, making it the first Gulf country to announce the start of the holy month.

The UAE soon followed after its moon-sighting committee too announced the spotting of the crescent, confirming it would observe the start of the holy month on April 2.

The Sharia Sighting Board in Kuwait declared Friday as the last day of the month of Sha’ban, making Saturday the first day of the month of Ramadan.

Bahrain and Qatar also followed with similar announcements.

