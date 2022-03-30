The Supreme Court in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday called on Muslims across the world to sight the crescent on the evening of April 1, the 29th of Sha'ban.

The sighting of the crescent marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan when the faithful are expected to start fasting from dawn to dusk.

In a statement issued on March 30, the Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent - either by the naked eye or through binoculars - to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

Alternatively, they can report to the authority of the region's centre in their area where they sighted the crescent.