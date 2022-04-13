In support of the initiative to distribute 1 Billion Meals, the MAG Group has announced a donation of Dh1 million.

The donation made will fund the basic components required to prepare nutritious meals for the impoverished in the lower-income communities targeted by the initiative.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative reflects the principle of giving inherent in Emirati culture, where generosity is a characteristic of its business sectors’ leaders and people, whose altruism is extended to all inside and outside the country.

It supports the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, including the goal of eliminating hunger in the world.

