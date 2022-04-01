The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) said it will increase its waste management and pest control efforts to deal with the expected increase in the volume of waste during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued on Thursday ahead of Ramadan Tadweer said it has created a special work plan in preparation for Ramadan to ensure that work proceeds smoothly.

The center’s plan covers all sectors operating in Abu Dhabi, including the collection and transportation of solid municipal waste, public sanitation work, pest control, and the impounding of stray animals before, during, and after Ramadan in Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain city, and Al Dhafra area.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), said: “During Ramadan, the Center will increase its waste management and pest control efforts to deal with the expected increase in the volume of waste, which usually occurs during Ramadan. We have increased the number of public sanitation campaigns and expanded the number of personnel who carry them out, taking into consideration the sites of Ramadan activities and tents across Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the authorities in the Emirate.

“We ask members of the community to assist us with our efforts, by avoiding the preparation of excessive and wasteful food. This would help ensure the proper management of waste and aid its transformation into an economic resource.”

During Ramadan, Tadweer will deploy its workforce in mosques and sites of Iftar tents, from 5am until 12pm, and from 4pm until 12am, to clean these areas and collect the waste after Iftar.

Tadweer said it will be carrying out campaigns throughout Ramadan to raise awareness about reducing food waste and its disposal. In addition, the centre will increase awareness on the need to protect the environment in coordination with the relevant national authorities.

The Center will increase the number of sanitation workers during Ramadan by 248. It will also provide 237 additional bins, and 53 additional cleaning equipment. These measures will be implemented to ensure that solid and municipal waste collection and transportation services and public sanitation services are provided across the emirate, particularly in vital areas like shopping districts, commercial and residential areas, mosques, and Iftar tents.

During Ramadan, the Center will increase its pest control campaigns to combat disease vector pests like mosquitoes, flies, rodents, cockroaches, and ants.

Tadweer’s campaigns for pest control and managing stray animals will take place in a variety of locations across the emirate, including residential areas, commercial and industrial districts, streets and roads, parks, mosques among other areas.

The Center’s pest control campaigns will be carried out by specialised teams comprised of 1,254 personnel, using 370 vehicles and 2,387 pieces of equipment, to ensure services are provided in accordance with the best international practices.

During Ramadan, Tadweer will continue to manage requests for controlling stray animals across Abu Dhabi city and Al Dhafra area. The Center will carry out monthly surveys across the emirate and send stray animals to Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital to receive proper veterinarian treatment in line with best international practices.

