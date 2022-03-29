UAE - His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 210 inmates from punitive and reformative institutions ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

The gesture is part of the Ruler's humanitarian initiatives that are based on the values ​​of forgiveness and tolerance.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for pardoning the convicts as part of his keenness to support the convict's families bring joy and happiness to them during Ramadan.

It aims to give the inmates a chance to change for the better and start life afresh.

Al Shamsi hoped the pardon would motivate the prisoners and help them to lead a better life.

The practice to pardon prisoners ahead of the holy month is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).