Sharjah has announced free parking near mosques for the Taraweeh prayer period during the holy month of Ramadan.

Public parking is subject to fees from 8am until midnight, according to Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality.

To give worshippers peace of mind, inspectors will ensure proper parking of cars and prevent violations, such as double-parking or blocking other cars.

The Sharjah Municipality urged all members of the public to report any violations or negative behaviours by calling the hotline.

