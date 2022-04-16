UAE - The Most Noble Numbers charity auction opens tomorrow, April 16, in Dubai.

Bidding on special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers will take place, proceeds of which will go towards the 1 Billion Meals initiative.

It will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah, in the presence of distinguished personalities and philanthropists who are keen to support this humanitarian cause.

Organized by Emirates Auction, in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC (Etisalat) and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), the Most Noble Numbers charity auction will include special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers.

Single and Double Digit

Tomorrow’s Most Noble Numbers charity auction will offer a set of special Dubai vehicle plate numbers – most notably the single-digit plate number AA8 – in addition to three double-digit plate numbers: F55, V66 and Y66.

Unique Phone Numbers

In addition, Etisalat is putting up the Diamond+ mobile number 549999999 and the Diamond mobile numbers 569999995, 569199999, 569999955, 565566666.

Whereas, du is putting up the mobile numbers 581111113, 589999991, 586666663, 581333333, 586333333.

