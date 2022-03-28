During the holy moth of Ramadan, 289 subsidised food items will be available for Emirati families at food centres across Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport said that it will soon mention the locations and working hours of the food distribution centres on social media.

Officials from the department have said that they have stocked enough food items and have increased the number of centres to meet the growing demand of Abu Dhabi-based citizens.

Families can use the Smart Pass digital platform to purchase subsidised food products and even get them delivered at home.

They need to open an account on the Smart Pass platform, then choose the service, identify the food items to be purchased, pay for it, and go to the selected centre to collect it or choose a home delivery service for a fee.

Beneficiaries can also place their requests through the integrated Abu Dhabi government service system 'Tamm'.

The digital process is hassle-free and does not require any identity card or document to process the request.

Citizens have been urged to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and health of others at the food distribution centres. The online service is available around-the-clock.

