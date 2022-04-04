No prior authorisation or permit is required for eateries in Dubai to serve food during fasting hours in the holy month of Ramadan.

This came in a circular issued by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Restaurants and cafes located in food courts can "operate business as usual" - which means they don't have to place screens or curtains to serve food during the day.

Restaurant managements can choose whether or not to screen off dining areas during fasting hours.

"Restaurants in the Emirate can choose whether or not to place curtains or cover their facades for serving food during fasting hours in line with last year's guidelines," the circular states.

It was last year that restaurants in Dubai were first allowed to serve customers during the day in Ramadan without putting in place curtains, dividers or facades as has been the mandatory practice previously.

The holy month began in the UAE on Saturday, April 2.

