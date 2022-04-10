Dubai Duty Free has announced a donation of Dh5 million, through its foundation, to the One Billion Meals campaign.

Dubai Duty Free, whose donation is equivalent to five million meals, is one of several UAE companies that are making a significant financial contribution to One Billion Meals campaign, which is helping to alleviate the hunger experienced by 800 million people worldwide every day.

Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign provides food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished in 50 countries around the world, especially vulnerable groups such as children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said, “We are honored to support the One Billion Meals campaign organized by the MBRGI, which keeps on growing in scope year after year, reflecting the country’s relief and humanitarian aid priorities."

He added: "Since we started the Dubai Duty Free Foundation in October 2004, we have been participating in worthy endeavors with several local and international charities. This great initiative represents an exceptional opportunity for Dubai Duty Free to celebrate and show its gratitude to the nation and its leadership that inspires and encourages people to help people in need.”

The One Billion Meals initiative is distributing food supplies to some of the most disadvantaged communities around the world in coordination with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as a number of charity and humanitarian organizations.

Through the Dubai Duty Free Foundation, the airport retailer continues to actively support important social and charitable initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan, especially those in which the people of the UAE can share and collaborate.

To date, the Dubai Duty Free Foundation has supported 52 local and 58 overseas charities, as part of its ongoing commitment to the Corporate Social Responsibility.

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the One Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels: the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

