UAE - du has announced a donation of Dh1 million to the 1 Billion Meals campaign, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged and undernourished groups in 50 countries.

The initiative, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), has achieved exceptional success, nearing the halfway mark at 420 million meals in three weeks since the campaign's launch.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, "we pledge to continue to support the generosity of the nation’s leadership and its commitment to maintaining and expanding humanitarian work through pioneering local, regional, and international initiatives."

He added, "The 1 Billion Meals initiative is an addition to charity campaigns that provide an opportunity for various segments of society and its institutions to express their commitment to communities and people across the globe, in line with the nation’s vision and efforts to provide food relief to those in need around the world.”

du’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, is one of several UAE companies that are making a significant financial contribution to 1 Billion Meals campaign to alleviate hunger worldwide and ensure food security.

The 1 Billion Meals campaign, an extension of last year’s 100 Million Meals and the previous year’s 10 Million Meals, will distribute food parcels and instant smart vouchers to refugees, displaced persons, and crisis-stricken communities.

Donation Channels

Donors can donate to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae or bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD number: AE300260001015333439802. People can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

