Enjoy premium Arabic cuisines and international dishes at La Cruise Restaurant, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, daily from sunset till 9pm, priced at Dh175 per person. There’s a decadent spread of starters and main courses followed by a delicious selection of Oriental sweets accompanied by tea or coffee, all while you take in breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa. To book, call 04 873 21920

From a vibrant Mezze selection to decadent desserts, The Lighthouse’s innovative Mediterranean-inspired dishes are made from fresh and seasonal produce and served in a relaxed environment. Family and friends are invited to delight in the three-course Iftar meal for Dh150 which boasts a variety of delicious options.

Iftar at Mado, Bluewaters, is all about Turkish food, Turkish desserts and, most importantly, historical Turkish ice cream. Dressed in hues of blue, white and gold, this elegant eatery looks out onto the towering Ain Dubai. They’re pulling out all the stops for Iftar, with a soup, salad, main course and dessert for Dh105 per person. Of course, this comes with Turkish tea.

Nosh at Movenpick JLT is offering a blend of classic Arabic cuisine and international dishes cooked to perfection. Guests can break their fast with a selection of starters such as Koosa Mahashi and Shish Barak and refreshing drinks including fresh juices, Leban Airan, Jellab and more. Main courses will be offered from live cooking stations featuring Lamb Ouzi, Shish Taouk, and Hot Mezze. For those who like to end their meal on a sweet note, Nosh is offering desserts such as Luqaimat and Baklava. Sunset to 10.30pm. Dh195 per person inclusive of Ramadan juices. Dh75 for kids ages 6 to 12 inclusive of Ramadan juices. Kids below the age of 6 eat for free.

Hakkasan at Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi is offering an exclusive Iftar menu of expertly crafted Cantonese dishes. The Iftar set menu is priced at Dh288 per person and will be served from sunset until 8pm throughout Ramadan.

Garden Grille Restaurant at Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah is serving a traditional spread of Emirati and regional homecooked Arabic food as part of a sumptutous Iftar spread. This includes a selection of hot mezze starters, refreshing juices and desserts. After sunset, throughout Ramadan. Priced at Dh110 per adult; Kids aged 0-6 eat for free & kids aged 7-11 for half price.

Newton at Souk Madinat Jumeirah packs a punch with its cosmopolitan fusion of experiences curated with ambience, food and service reflective of their roots in Berlin. The restaurant’s views by the water and cuisine will keep you sticking around. Head on over to break your fast and indulge in a variety of signature plates — their executive chef has created delectable set menus featuring international cuisine especially for Iftar and Suhoor. Iftar timing is till 8pm.

