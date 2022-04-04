From reduced work and school timings to paid parking hours, a lot of things change in the UAE during the holy month of Ramadan. While several residents flock to mosques for special evening and late night prayers, many others take advantage of the sales and promotions that offer up to 90 per cent off.

Here is your definitive guide to the changes that happen in the country during the holy month.

1. Work timings

Reduced work hours apply to both Muslims and non-Muslims.

Federal UAE government employees work from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the work timings are from 9am to 12 noon.

Authorities in Umm Al Quwain announced that Fridays would be an additional day off for government employees during the holy month. Sharjah had implemented a three-day weekend at the beginning of this year.

Daily work timings are reduced by two hours for employees working in the private sector.

2. School timings

An academic day must not exceed five hours for students. On Fridays, this is reduced further. Authorities have also urged schools to limit the amount of homework and assignments.

3. Paid parking

Mawaqif parking fees are applied Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 12 midnight. Parking is free on Fridays and public holidays.

Parking fees apply from 8am to 6pm; and 8pm to 12 midnight, Monday to Saturday. Parking is free on Sundays. Multi-storey parking will operate as a paid service 24/7.

Parking is a paid service from 8am to 12 midnight. It’s free around mosques during Taraweeh prayers. On Fridays and holidays, parking is free in most zones.

4. Restaurants and cafes

Most restaurants remain open throughout the day — even during fasting hours. No prior authorisation or permit is required for eateries in Dubai to serve food during the day. Restaurant managements can choose whether or not to screen off dining areas during fasting hours. They host special meals and buffets for Iftar.

5. Malls, Ramadan markets

Shopping destinations remain open for extended hours during the holy month. Night markets pop up across the country. Major retailers in the UAE offer massive discounts of up to 90 per cent on thousands of products.

6. Parks

In Dubai, most public parks like Mushrif, Al Safa and Al Mamzar are open till 10pm. Residential parks, squares and lakes are open till 1am.

In Sharjah, parks are open till 12 midnight.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

