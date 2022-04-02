Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday announced the business hours of all its services during the holy month of Ramadan.

This includes paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, customer happiness centres and service provider centres, among others.

Dubai Metro

The Red Line will operate Monday to Thursday from 5am to midnight. On Friday, the line will run from 5am to 1am. The line will begin at 5am on Saturday and end at midnight, whereas on Sunday, it will run from 8am to midnight.

The Green Line will operate Monday to Thursday from 5am to midnight. On Friday, the line will run from 5am to 1am, whereas on Saturday, it will begin at 5am and end at midnight. On Sunday, the line will operate from 8am to midnight.

Dubai Tram

From Monday to Saturday, the tram will operate from 6am to 1am, and on Sunday from 9am to 1am.

Buses

> Gold Souk from 4.30am to 1.22am

> Al Ghubaiba from 4.26am to 12.57am

> Satwa from 4.40am to 11.50 pm (C01 route from Satwa operating around the clock)

> Al Qusais from 4.50am to 12.27am

> Al Quoz Industrial Area from 5.02am to 11.59pm

> Jebel Ali from 4.58am to 11.34pm

> Al Ghubaiba from 6.40am to 10.20pm

> Al Ittihad Square from 4.25am to 12.15 am

> Deira City Centre from 6.40am to 11.30pm

> Al Sabkha from 6.30am to 10.30pm

> Etisalat Metro Station from 6am to 9pm

> Abu Hail Metro Station 6.30am to 10.35pm and 5:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

> Jubail Station, Sharjah from 5.30am to 11.15pm

> Ajman 5.30am to 11:00 pm.

Paid parking

Parking fees shall apply to all parking spaces from Monday to Saturday as follows: 8am to 6pm, and 8pmto midnight. Tecom Zone Parking (Bearing F Code) from 8am to 6pm. Multi-storey parking will operate 24/7.

Customer happiness centres

During the holy month, customer happiness centres will be open Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm, and on Friday from 9am to noon. The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha, Tawar, Al Kafaf and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual around the clock.

Technical testing hours

The business hours of service providers centres (technical testing) will be as follows:

> Tasjeel Jebel Ali, City of Arabia: 8am to 4.30 pm; evenings and Fridays from 8pm to 11.30pm

> Hatta: 9am to 2.30pm; evenings and Fridays from 8pm to 11.30pm

> Tasjeel Al Qusais, Al Barsha, Motor City, and Al Mutakamela Al Quoz: 8am to 12.30am; evenings and Fridays from 8pm to 12.30am

>Tasjeel Discovery Garden, Warsan, Al Awir: 9am to 2.30pm; evenings and Fridays from 8pm to 12.30am

> Al Twar: 9am to 2.30pm; evenings and Fridays from 8pm to 11.30pm

> Al Mutakamela Al Awir: 9am to 2.30pm; evenings and Fridays from 8pm to 12.30am

> Tamam Al Ghandi: 9am to 2.30pm; evenings and Fridays from 9pm to 12.30am

> Al Yalayes: 9am to 2.30pm; evenings and Fridays from 9pm to 12.30am

> Cars Al Mamzar, Deira: 9am to 2.30pm; evenings and Fridays from 9pm to 12.30am

> Auto Pro Satwa, Mankhool: 9am to 2.30pm; evenings and Fridays from 9pm to 12.30am

> Emarat Shamil Al-Adid, Al Muhaisnah, Nad Al Hamar, Al Qusais: 9am to 2.30pm; evenings and Fridays from 9pm to 12.30am

> Tajdeed Centre: 9am to 2.30pm; evenings and Fridays from 9pm to 12.30am

> Wasil Al Jaddaf, Al Arabi Centre, Nad Al Hamar: 9am to 2.30pm; evenings and Fridays from 9pm to 12.30am

> Al Mumayaz (Al Mizhar and Al Barsha): 9am to 2.30pm; evenings and Fridays from 9pm to 12.30am

