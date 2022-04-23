UAE - Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette is inviting diners to come together for a wholesome and flavourful meal featuring traditional light starters, filling main courses, delicious Arabic sweets and more. The gourmet Iftar starts from Dh120 per person.

Try a sharing-style Iftar menu at Cinnamon Bazaar. Its menu caters to all guests with both meat and plant-based options. Dh210 per person including water and juices. From sunset till 9pm, Park Hyatt Dubai.

Head up to the 75th floor at SLS Dubai. Throughout the holy month, experience majlis seating, colourful lanterns and Arabian carpets at the stylish hotel. The daily Iftar experience is priced at Dh185 per person. From sunset till 10pm, includes live Oud player.

