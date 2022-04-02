A meal to kickstart your fast, suhoor is observed at the crack of dawn to set off a blessed day in the Holy Month of Ramadan. While the rest of the world sleeps, families and friends wake up in the early hours of the morning to feast on a delicious meal. As you prepare for Ramadan, make sure to give in to your cravings with these appetising suhoor deals...

Ewaan brings you a royal suhoor charm in 2022. Enjoy this modern-day food festivity-meets-antique aura experience. As you’re transported into history, with the regal arches, extravagant backdrops and classical looks, devour a cutting-edge buffet comprising global dishes and desserts.

Venue: Palace Downtown Hotel, Downtown Dubai

Timings: 10pm – 1am

Price: Dh185 (per person)

Prepare to be transported to Morocco for a night with this themed suhoor. Experience a gush of Dubai’s winds while watching the magnificent Dubai Marina skyline as you taste Morocco on your plate. With a live Qanun player serenading your feast, enjoy the special cultural tea with traditional dishes, sweets and shisha.

Venue: Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

Timings: 8pm – 11pm

Price: Dh89 and Dh195 (per person)

A Turkish steakhouse delight, Ruby is adding an edge to your suhoor with these sizzling, mouth-watering delicacies. With an ambience perfect for your family, experience warmth, belongingness and gratitude with Ruby. The wide variety of dishes, along with the main course steak, are made specially from ingredients imported from Turkey itself, giving an authentic touch to your suhoor.

Venue: Villa 426 (12), Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 2

Timings: 9:30pm – 2am

Price: Dh150 (for two)

Loosen up and relax as you enter this peaceful sanctuary, hearing the trickling of calm waters, sitting under the shade of trees. An indoor natural forest, Sunken Garden comprises an Arabic à la carte menu along with a selection of 30 shisha flavours. Friends and family are all welcome to relish this heavenly suhoor.

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre

Timings: Post-sunset – 4am

Price: Varying

End and start your day simultaneously with a relaxed buffet while adoring the Dubai Fountain’s nightly Ramadan shows at Armani. Middle Eastern and global cuisines made by celebrated chefs with the combination of Arabic tunes entertaining you all night, this venue is a must-try during this special season.

Venue: Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Timings: 10pm – 2am

Price: Dh195 (per person)

A night under the stars is the perfect way to describe a suhoor meal at Flow Kitchen. With renowned chefs preparing à la carte menu, music performances and a dazzling vibe, this will be a night to remember. A perfect occasion to bond with family, Flow Kitchen offers a diverse spread, appealing to all ages.

Venue: Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Timings: 9pm – 3am

Price: Varying

