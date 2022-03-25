The Holy Month of Ramadan is a time for reflection. As you fast all day, iftars in the evening become an opportunity to savour the finest culinary offerings. We bring you the best iftar deals that you can look forward to in the coming month.

With a mesmerising view of the Dubai skyline, have your iftar at The Courtyard for the month of Ramadan. With local dishes like Fish Sayadiah and Shish Barak to popular drinks like Jallab, Tamar Hindi, enjoy the sunset as you break your fast.

Venue: Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai

Price: Dh210 per person (Dh150 per person for the first week)

A takeaway iftar meal box to enjoy at home, India Bistro is offering a modern Indian meal comprising dahi bhalla, cut fruit with dates, chicken biryani, butter chicken, naan, gulab jamun and laban. A very convenient and portable meal to enjoy with your loved ones.

Venue: Trade Centre Area, Dubai

Price: Dh69

Two.0 is offering iftar buffet and an a la carte suhour. Enjoy the views as you feast on these three course meals. Make the experience all the better with a live BBQ station where you can enjoy sizzling culinary creations and shisha delights.

Venue: Cove Beach, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh179

Break your fast from the comfort of your own home. Order this iftar box consisting of five dates, a cup of cut fruit, one egg roll and an Awadhi Murgh Biryani.

Website: artofdum.com

Price: Dh55

Time Out Market Dubai is set to be the number one food and cultural destination to celebrate Ramadan in Dubai, with star chefs hosting meals. Throughout the month homegrown restaurants including 21grams Balkan Bakery & Deli, BB Social Dining, Liban by Allo Beirut, Pickl, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Masti will be hosting iftars.

Venue: Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai

Anise is offering Levant and North African cuisines this Ramadan. Serving up authentic dishes from eight live cooking stations, this iftar and dining experience will keep you wanting more.

Venue: InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel

Price: Dhs275 (adults), Dhs125 (kids aged six to 12), free (kids under six).

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).