With gifts and well wishes on the holy month of Ramadan, Abu Dhabi Police are encouraging motorists to drive safely while fasting.

A new campaign, spearheaded by the force's Al Ain Traffic Department, has been promoting awareness among drivers in Al Ain about the importance of safe driving, obeying speed limits and adhering to traffic rules, especially during the rush before Iftar.

Colonel Matar Abdullah Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the Al Ain Traffic Department in the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Central Operations Sector, said the initiative named 'Al Shahr Mubarak' aims to make community members happy and raise awareness about road safety.

“The campaign includes distributing gifts to drivers, congratulating them on the holy month, providing advice and guidance on safe driving and adhering to the specified legal speeds, especially during the time before Iftar,” said Al Muhairi.

Drivers who rush home to break their daily fast have been urged to remain vigilant and slow down to prevent accidents.

Motorists, especially those who drive for long hours on highways while fasting, have also been advised to park their cars in a safe place on the side of the road and get some rest if they feel exhausted or sleepy.

Last week, Abu Dhabi Police said it would be handing out more than 2,500 boxes of food and drinks every day to motorists at various traffic signals in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain during Iftar throughout Ramadan.

The 'Feed and Reap Ramadan' initiative is covering a few busy roads in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain.

“The initiative aims to provide Iftar meals to drivers who have delayed reaching home to break their fast so they can refrain from speeding as they rush to have iftar with their families,” Lt-Col Sultan Abdullah Bawazeer, from the Protocol and Relations Department at Abu Dhabi Police, told Khaleej Times during the press conference to announce the launch of the initiative.

“The initiative not only reflects on the spirit of the holy month, but it also helps avoid road accidents by drivers speeding near Iftar time.”

