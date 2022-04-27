Qatar Tourism (QT) is hosting a first-of-its-kind festival featuring a giant balloon parade on Qatar’s iconic promenade, the Doha Corniche, from May 3 to 5 In celebration of this year’s Eid Al-Fitr.

The celebrations are open to the public and free of charge. Exciting activities will include a marching band, live performances, roaming artists, carnival games, food trucks and kiosks. To match the excitement of the day, a spectacular firework display will light up the Doha skyline on each festive night at 21:00.

During the three-day festival, daily live musical performances will commence at 19:30 featuring renowned local and regional artists. Iraqi singer Mahmoud Al Turki will be the first to perform on Tuesday 3 May; followed by the celebrated Qatari artist Nasser Al Kubeissi alongside a local band on Wednesday 4 May; with famous Saudi singer Sultan Khalifa will end the show on Thursday 5 May.

Akbar Al Baker, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, commented: “Qatar Tourism has proudly presented events for more than a decade, and we are excited to be coming out of this difficult period with a truly special celebration.

“The Eid al Fitr festival brings in new and exciting festivities for all families across the GCC to enjoy, cementing our commitment to hosting family-friendly events that are open and easily accessible to the region. During this joyous occasion, we are greatly thankful for the strong collaborative efforts of our valued partners and stakeholders, through which this event can take place.”

Over the course of three days, the Doha Corniche will be transformed into a pedestrian zone, allowing residents and visitors a new way to experience one of the capital city’s most-loved avenues. Festivalgoers will be in close proximity to some of Qatar’s most prominent cultural landmarks including the National Museum of Qatar and Souq Waqif.

Also nearby is Msheireb Downtown Doha, a sustainably regenerated historic district in Doha, home to the largest covered public square in the region, designated art and design spaces, and numerous hotels and eateries.

For regional visitors, the festivities offer a quick getaway to the country, which is gearing up to host the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 later this year. Travellers can plan their visit with Discover Qatar and make the most out of their celebrations by exploring new adventures and experiences in Doha.

For an easy commute experience around Qatar, the Doha Metro seamlessly connects visitors to these attractions, while the Msheireb self-powered trams also offer a unique way to explore the district.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).