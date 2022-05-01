Qatar Airways has marked the end of Ramadan and the start of the Eid Al Fitr with special celebrations onboard its aircraft and in Al Safwa First and Al Mourjan Business Lounges at Hamad International Airport (HIA).

Celebrations will begin onboard, where passengers travelling in our Premium Cabins will be welcomed with a refreshing ‘Jaellab’ drink, a traditional Levant beverage made with rose water syrup and date molasses, followed by a specially curated à la carte menu inspired by Middle-Eastern flavours, including a charcoal mixed-grill marinated with the region’s aromatic spices and a layered cheese ‘Kunafa’, topped with crumbled pistachio for dessert.

Premium passengers will also be gifted with a box of ‘Mamoul’ – rich butter date cookies, a traditional holiday dessert presented in a specially designed box from Qatar’s prestigious date brand Qinwan.

Passengers travelling in our Economy Cabin will also enjoy a range of festive commemoratives and delicious Arabic flavours when flying during Eid Al Fitr. The in-flight dining menu will include lamb thareed stew with a side of vermicelli rice and a ‘Babsbousa’ semolina cake, soaked with sweet orange flower and rose water syrup, all presented on a ‘Eid’ themed tray mat with a cutlery band alongside a ‘Mamoul’ butter date cookie treat from Qinwan.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “Eid Al Fitr signifies the end of a month of perseverance and rigorous fasting, as well as a time for celebration with friends and family. This Eid, we are happy to see that travel continues to recover and that people are reuniting once again. We look forward to welcoming you and your loved ones to discover our expansive network of more than 140 destinations. On behalf of Qatar Airways, we wish you a very blessed Eid.”

Qatar Airways will continue its celebrations at HIA’s Al Safwa First and Al Mourjan Business Lounges, where customers will be invited to savour the holiday’s favourite delicacies; including a selection of refreshing beverages – jaellab, tamarhindi, kamardine and rose syrup, in addition to the traditional Arabic coffee and dates service.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).