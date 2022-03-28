Muscat: After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tarawih prayers are allowed to be performed in the holy month of Ramadan.

"According to the directives of His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Salmi, Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, all religious preachers, guides and supervisors lead the worshipers for Tarawih prayers in all mosques where there are no imams, and this requires :

1 . Preparing statements for religious

preachers, guides and supervisors affiliated with the directorates, departments/offices.

2. Distribution of those mentioned in item No. 1 to all mosques where there are no imams

3. Provide the office of His Excellency the Minister with these statements before 1:00 pm today and inform .

4- Coordinating with the agents of mosques referred to in Item No. 2 and providing them with the names of the religious preachers, guides and supervisors who will lead the Tarawih prayers in their mosques .The office of His Excellency the Undersecretary shall follow-up, " the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said.

