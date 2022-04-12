More than 200 famous chess players from 35 countries participated in the Ramadan Open International Chess Tournament in the UAE.

According to the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA), international grandmaster Nodirbek Yoqubboyev won the tournament, scoring 8 points out of 9 possible and was awarded a gold medal and a cup.

He won seven matches and drew with two opponents. N.Yoqubboyev is also considered the strongest chess player in the Arab countries and the best participant in the Ramadan Open International Tournament.

Another representative from Uzbekistan Javokhir Sindorov, also performed at Ramadan Open Tournament and became third. Nilufar Yoqubboyeva and Shakhnoza Sobirova also represented Uzbekistan.



