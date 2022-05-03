The Fak Kurba initiative, which seeks to free those jailed for insolvency in Oman, has so far managed to release more than 1,000 prisoners during the month of Ramadan.

The highest number of released prisoners are from Muscat governorate at 196, 190 from North Al Batinah and 148 from South Al Sharqiyah.

The initiative said in a statement: "We have so far been able to release 1,009 prisoners across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, we will move forward with this journey until the end of May 2022."

