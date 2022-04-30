RIYADH — The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, in cooperation with the Kingdom’s embassies, has completed the implementation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques program to distribute food baskets in 34 countries across the world. More than 97,063 food baskets and 37180 Iftar meals have been distributed to more the 1,060475 individuals since the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan in addition to organizing more than 24 group Iftars in several countries.



The minister Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Sheikh, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, and the Crown Prince for this gesture, and for their continuous support to all efforts aimed at providing a helping hand to the needy around the world.



The minister said that the program witnessed this year a significant increase compared to last year, in terms of the number of the distributed food baskets and the number of beneficiaries, due to the challenges and repercussions caused by the pandemic.



According to the official statistics issued by the Ministry, which supervises the implementation of the program, the quotas of Ramadan baskets distributed in Ramadan included 10 Asian countries, 16 African countries, and 4 European countries, in addition to 3 countries in Latin America and Australia.



As per the ministry’s figures, Jordan received 990 Ramadan baskets, distributed to 9,900 beneficiaries, while in India, 30,000 food baskets were distributed to 300,000 beneficiaries. A total of 7,016 food baskets were distributed in Pakistan benefiting 70,160 fasting people and in Thailand, 3,000 baskets were distributed to 30,000 beneficiaries. A group Iftar was held for 15,000 fasting people in Malaysia, and 12,500 food baskets were distributed in Indonesia in addition to 5,000 meals, distributed to 130,000 people.



In Kazakhstan, 350 food baskets were distributed to 3,500 beneficiaries, and the Philippines' share amounted to 3,500 Ramadan baskets, which were distributed to 35,000 fasting people, and in Mali, 315 food baskets were distributed to 3,150 beneficiaries, and 415 baskets in Djibouti, benefiting 4150 people, while in South Africa, 325 baskets were distributed to 3,250 fasting people. In Cameron,32005 people benefited from the distribution of 3,000 baskets and 2005 Iftar meals, while 129,000 Muslims in Bangladesh benefited from 11,250 food baskets and 16,500 iftar meals.



The ministry also distributed 576 food baskets in Equatorial Guinea banging 5760 people, while 3,000 baskets were distributed in Chad to 30,000 fasting people, and in Sudan, the number of food baskets distributed amounted to 15,000, distributed to 150,000 beneficiaries, while in Kenya 1500 baskets were distributed benefiting 15,000 people, in addition to 800 baskets in Ethiopia, distributed to 8000 beneficiaries.



Moreover, Nigeria received 1930 baskets, distributed to 19,300 people, Senegal received 630 food baskets, benefiting 6,300 fasting people, the Higher Islamic Institute in the region of Louga received 500 baskets, benefiting 5,000 people, and Somalia received 450 baskets, distributed to 4,500 people, and in Bosnia, the number of the distributed baskets stood at 1250 distributed to 19,500 beneficiaries, in addition to the nine group Iftars.



In Macedonia, the number of baskets reached 600, distributed to 6000 beneficiaries, 50 baskets more than last year, while 650 food baskets were distributed in Kosovo to 6,500 beneficiaries, 1700 baskets were distributed in Argentina to 17,000 fasting people, and 250 baskets were distributed in Tajoura to 2500 people.



With these statistics, the ministry concluded the Iftar program for the fasting people for this year, stressing that the Kingdom will continue to provide a helping hand to the Muslims of the world wherever they are in the month of Ramadan and throughout the year without interruption.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).