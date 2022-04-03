Oman Charitable Organisation (OCO) has announced Ramadan Iftar Programme in the Sultanate of Oman for the year 1443 AH.

"The Oman Charitable Organisation is pleased to announce that it will receive donations for Ramadan Iftar Programme in Sultanate of Oman for the year 1443 AH. People can donate through the following : National Bank of Oman on 1049337798001, Bank Dhofar on 01040609090001 or via Electronic Donations Portal: ," OCO said in a statement.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

