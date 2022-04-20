Oman Air has offered 200 free tickets for people with disabilities to perform the Umrah rituals during the holy month of Ramadan.

"The Ministry of Social Development appreciates the efforts and noble endeavours of Oman Air by providing 200 tickets for people with disabilities to perform the Umrah rituals during this holy month, which comes within Oman Air’s social responsibility in its belief in the importance of social solidarity and community service in its various segments," Social Development Ministry said in a statement.

