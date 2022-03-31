NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will host its inaugural, in-person edition of Ramadaniyyat, a diverse, week-long series of public events this Ramadan.

Kicking off on 11th April, Ramadaniyyat will be hosted jointly by NYUAD’s three public-facing institutions: The Arts Centre, The Art Gallery, and The Institute.

Vice Provost for Cultural and Research Engagement at NYUAD Nadia El Cheikh said, "Similar to all of our programming, these events are open to the wider public so they can experience the Holy Month with the NYUAD community, as we celebrate our communal spaces and our shared values at this special time. Ramadaniyyat is also the ideal opportunity for the three public-facing institutions to invite our shared community to feel a sense of home."

The program will feature a series of activities including a talk by The Institute on Al-Mutannabi, one of the most celebrated Arab poets. The event will welcome Chairman of Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre Ali Bin Tamim, who will be in conversation with Bilal Orfali, Sheikh Zayed Professor for Arabic and Islamic Studies at the American University of Beirut and Senior Research Fellow at the Library of Arabic Literature at NYUAD.

The Arts Centre will host a special edition of its contemporary Arab Cinema series, CinemaNa, with a screening of Emirati filmmaker Nawaf Al Janahi’s feature Before We Forget, along with two musical evenings: a global collaboration between Khaleeji jazz ensemble Boom.Diwan x Nduduzo Makhathini x Jean-Michel Pilc (Supported by the US Mission to the UAE), and a performance by internationally acclaimed oud and violin virtuoso Simon Shaheen and his band.

The Art Gallery will present tours and events within the exhibition currently on view: Parthenogenesis: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, Hesam Rahmanian, and will shift its opening hours during Ramadan from 14:00 to 22:00. Regular tours of the exhibition will be available, and the Gallery will soon announce details of a meditative performance in response to the artworks currently on view at the Gallery.

A suhoor will be served nightly after the events at the East Plaza throughout the week for the NYUAD community and general public.



