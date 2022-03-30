The Supreme Committee tasked with dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic issued a decision to ban iftars in mosques and other public places, including tents, during Ramadan. It also decided to limit attendance at prayers, including Taraweeh, to those who received COVID-19 vaccines.

The Supreme Committee studied the epidemiological situation locally and internationally and noted a drop in daily case count and hospitalisations in Oman while the number of cases have picked up in some countries.

As Ramadan approaches, in realisation of Islam’s edicts calling for safeguarding human life and to maintain the gains made over the past few months, even as the pandemic continues worldwide, the committee took the following decisions which, it said, have to be followed throughout Ramadan:

Attendance in Taraweeh congregational prays is limited to worshippers who received two doses of vaccine against COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals, including children aged under 12, are prohibited from entering mosques during Ramadan.

Mass gatherings for charity meals (iftar) continue to be banned in mosques and other public places, including tents and public assembly halls. Charity teams and private establishments, including civil society institutions, may distribute meals to target beneficiaries without organising gatherings.

All members of the public have to continue observing precautionary measures, including wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance in closed spaces, including mosques.

The Supreme Committee also underscored the need to continue activities at venues – like meeting halls, conference sites, international exhibitions and other mass activity areas – limited to a maximum of 70 per cent capacity.

It urged all those who experience any symptom of COVID-19 to avoid attending congregational prayers or entering public gathering areas to help protect themselves and their society.

