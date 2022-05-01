To bring happiness and joy on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr children, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered the disbursement of eidiyah – the tradition of giving cash to children during Eid - to children of beneficiary families social assistance provided by the Ministry of Community Development and those registered with local governments across all emirates.

Only children under 18 years will benefit from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed's kind grant which shows his keenness to paint smile on faces of children and share joy with them and their families on the spectacular Eid occasion.



