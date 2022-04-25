The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) highlighted the importance of prior planning before performing Umrah during the Holy Month of Ramadan, by referring to travel instructions on the ministry’s website and reviewing entry requirements for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ministry urged UAE nationals to register on the Moqeem platform at least eight hours before travelling to Saudi Arabia, in order to perform Umrah and access related facilities.

It also highlighted the importance of downloading the Tawakalna and Eatmarna apps to obtain Umrah permits, noting that unvaccinated individuals are allowed to perform Umrah provided they are COVID-19 free.

The ministry also urged UAE nationals wishing to travel to register in Tawajudi and ensure their families are also registered in Tawajudi, by visiting the ministry’s website [www.mofaic.gov.ae]www.mofaic.gov.ae or the ministry’s smart app, UAEMOFAIC.

The ministry has launched an emergency hotline for citizens, "0097180024", and provides emergency passports issuance in case of loss, damage or expiry of passports.



