The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced the working hours for the private sector during the holy month of Ramadan.



The MHRSD clarified that the working hours in the private sector establishments during Ramadan for the year 2022 -1443 is going to be 6 hours per day.



The MHRSD confirmed that the working hours for the private sector are based on Article 98 of the labor system in Saudi Arabia.



