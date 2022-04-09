Malabar Gold and Diamonds has amplified the spirit of Ramadan by strengthening its CSR activities in the GCC and the Far East. The brand has planned month-long CSR activities in association with embassies and like-minded organisations by distributing food provision kits and Iftar meals to labourers and families.

Abdul Salam KP, vice chairman of Malabar Group, said: “CSR remains a core value at Malabar Gold and Diamonds ever since its inception in 1993. Contributing to the community has been a key part of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. Ramadan is the time we reflect on our actions and contribute to society in whatever way possible.”

Shamlal Ahamed, MD, international operations of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, added: “The spirit of Ramadan gives us an added opportunity to exercise humanitarian values while making a positive impact on the lives of those around us.

At Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the Ramadan CSR activity is spearheaded by our team members themselves along with like-minded organisations and associations, together with whom we identify and provide support to the needy in the local communities. It gives me a lot of happiness that we can continue to add goodness to society with the generous support of all our customers, partners, shareholders, and team members.”

