The MAG Group, which has diversified business activities in real estate development, engineering, contracting, industry, trade, shipping, services and hospitality, has announced its donation of AED1 million in support of the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region to provide food support for the underprivileged and the undernourished in 50 countries around the world, especially in vulnerable groups such as children, refugees, displaced people and those affected by crises and natural disasters.

The 1 Billion Meals, the most comprehensive food support campaign in the history of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), provides food support to the hungry and those suffering from malnutrition due to their difficult social and humanitarian conditions. It opens the door for all individuals and institutions to support the neediest groups by providing a range of donation channels until the goal is achieved. In addition, the 1 Billion Meals initiative supports the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, including the goal of eliminating hunger in the world.

The donation made by the MAG Group equates to 1 million meals as it will fund the basic components required to prepare nutritious meals that satisfy the needs of the impoverished in the lower-income communities targeted by the initiative.

A Firm Commitment to Human Values Talal Al-Gaddah, CEO of MAG Property Development, said, "Giving is well-established in the culture of the UAE, embodied by the country’s leadership in local, regional and global humanitarian initiatives. The 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is a leading example of a charity campaign that creates a broad social movement, one in which the various segments of society, economic activities, government and private sector institutions contribute to reach the goals of an initiative launched from the UAE to help the needy around the world."

Donation Channels Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals campaign through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802.

Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending "Meal" via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call centre via a toll-free number 8009999.

MAG Group MAG Group is one of the largest companies in the region. MAG Group began its first steps in the business world in 1978 and has since evolved to become a distinguished conglomerate that includes more than 50 successful companies, and 2,000 employees, throughout the Middle East. The group’s activities cover a large number of activities in various sectors, the most important of which are real estate development, engineering and contracting, industry and trade, shipping, services and hospitality. The group continuously strives to meet the needs of its customers and ensure the quality of its services.



