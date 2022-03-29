RIYADH — LuLu Hypermarket in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched a bouquet of special Ramadan treats that will undoubtedly make the Holy Month celebrations varied and convenient for shoppers.



The retail giant has introduced a pre-packaged Ramadan Kit with all the essentials – this easy-to-pick-up kit comes in two different combinations of SAR 99 and SAR 199 respectively.



Apart from the kits, LuLu is set to launch traditional food stations that highlight meat fest, dates & nuts, Ramadan nights, and sweet treats - dessert festival. Moreover, LuLu will introduce Souk Al Fawakeh to provide customers with fresh fruits and vegetables at competitive prices in bulk packages. It features 30 exotic fruits for the entire month.



Similarly, in collaboration with the Saudi Food Bank, LuLu has launched several other things:



Ramadan Box and Iftar meal: In collaboration with Saudi Food Bank, LuLu launched iftar boxes featuring convenient packs of after-fasting essential meals that customers can buy for SR15 & SR99 each. There is also an option to donate SR 15 & SR99 through the cash counters. Saudi Food Bank will be distributing the iftar boxes to the needy and charity groups that reach out to those in need.



Ramadan Iftar & Suhoor Card: In the giving spirit of the holy month, LuLu launched these Ramadan-themed cards in order to give a unique shopping experience for customers. These cards can be availed for Iftar or Suhoor respectively. The cards will be available at the value of SR15 & SR150. The card for SR15 can be availed for a day and the one for SR150 can be availed for 60 days.



LuLu Collaboration with SPL: For those who want to gift goodies to their family and friends, LuLu has brought out the lovely concept of themed Ramadan boxes. Customers can select their goodies and curate their boxes. The boxes can be sent anywhere in the world through Saudi Post, in which LuLu has arranged a special 10% discount on courier charges for this service, and conveniently, there will be a Saudi Post booth in LuLu Hypermarkets in Riyadh, Jeddah & Al Khobar to mail the gift boxes.



Catering to new lifestyles: If you follow special diets like the Keto diet or are a vegan, LuLu has also created special Keto and vegan Iftar dishes for customers.



Other Ramadan Highlights include



Ramadan Souq: The Ramadan souq focuses on bringing forward the best deals in terms of home, Kitchen, and decor.



Healthy Ramadan: This theme focuses on the bracket of people who are health conscious and want to focus on a very specific kind of diet.



Festival: These offers will focus on big screen deals for the gathering experience post-Iftar.



Ramadan Home: Home appliances especially cleaning and cooking play a huge role in the month of Ramadan. These deals are specifically for all the kitchen and home appliances.



Ramadan Nights: Ramadan nights aims at deals on delicious Ramadan food that people enjoy during the month. There will be a variety of dishes that you can choose from.



Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket, Saudi Arabia, said: “We launched products offers and Ramadan kits to make grocery shopping easier and more convenient. Our promotion sections in stores are fuller and wider with lots of product essentials offered with great discounts. The same offers are also boosted in our online shopping with deals and promotions to ensure safe shopping for those who do not want to buy from stores.”



Launching E- Receipt: The concept of E-receipt is to make it easier for the customer to keep track of their invoices by serving as digital evidence for their warranties. By making it digital, we intend to give the customers a better shopping experience. The aim is to also follow a sustainable model where the environment is not affected.



Bank Promotion with SABB: Customers can avail 15% Off when using SABB credit cards. This offer is applicable from March 22 till March 28. This Offer is available at all LuLu Hypermarkets across KSA and online as well. Customers can avail a maximum of SR150 on all orders above SR 500.



30% OFF: This offer is available exclusively at Luluhypermarket.com. this is applicable on all Fridays and Saturdays in April 2022. A Maximum of SR75 can be availed for all orders above SR100.



LuLu celebrates the year of Saudi Coffee in association with Saudi Ministry



While you are at it, why not add an aromatic sample of Saudi coffee to your gift box? LuLu will be promoting Saudi coffee (prepared powder and beans) during Ramadan.

